Social media posts levelled an allegation of corrupt practice on the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT)

The posters claimed that the judges who ruled against opposition candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have been flown to Paris, France

Legit.ng conducted a fact check and found the claim to be speculative — no evidence was provided by the source

FCT, Abuja - Jackson Ude, a popular supporter of Peter Obi, claimed that all the five judges of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal who participated in the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) have been flown to Paris, France.

Claim that PEPT judges have been flown to Paris ‘to pick up bribe’ is unestablished. Photo credit: @diwuano

Source: Twitter

Beware of dubious claims about Tsammani-led tribunal

Diaspora-based Ude, who has over 78,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter), said the legal luminaries have flown abroad, allegedly ‘to pick up bribes.’

Ude made the claim following the judgement delivered by the PEPT on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the court of appeal, Abuja. The PEPT’s judgement went in favour of President Bola Tinubu as Obi (Labour Party), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their supporters were left disappointed.

Ude on Thursday, September 7, 2023, posted that the PEPC judges were flown out of Nigeria via a private jet. The judges are Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Ugoh, and Abba Mohammed.

Ude claimed his “informant” told him that the judges were promised $ 5 million each, “while Tsammani who is the head of the panel gets $ 7 million”.

His post on his verified handle reads in full:

“ALL PEPT JUDGES NOW IN PARIS TO PICK UP BRIBE MONEY All the five Justices of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal who affirmed the INEC selection of Bola Tinubu as President were immediately flown out of Nigeria via a Private Jet yesterday for Paris, France.

"The Judges, Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Ugoh, Abba Mohammed, are all in Paris to pick up their bribe money, a Judge who does not want to be named told me.

"The rogue Judges were promised $5million each while Haruna Tsammani who is the head of the panel gets $7million, according to the informant.”

Other 'Obidients' - a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Obi - have recycled the claim. See here, here, and here.

Legit scrutinised the claim and found it to be unproven. Also, no credible media platform reported the ‘news’.

In a similar vein, a fact-checking website The FactCheckHub said it contacted Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the appellate court in Abuja, who debunked the viral claim and described it as baseless and childish.

Source: Legit.ng