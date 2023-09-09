At least nine members of the National Assembly, senators and members of the House of Representatives have so far been sacked by election petition tribunals across Nigeria.

The ruling APC and the opposition, PDP, NNPP and Labour Party, have all had their members sacked by the court.

The tribunals sacked the lawmakers and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to them.

In some other cases, the courts declared the elections inconclusive and ordered their rerun within the stipulated 90 days.

Senate:

Emmanuel Udende (Benue, APC)

The tribunal sitting in Makurdi sacked the APC’s Senator Emmanuel Udende from the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

It declared Senator Gabriel Suswam of the PDP as the winner of the February 25 election for Benue North East.

While the chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha, and another member, ruled in favour of Suswam and PDP, Justice Umar Mohammed opposed the decision of the two, saying that the petitioner failed to prove his case.

Jibrin Isah Echocho (Kogi East, APC)

The Senator representing Kogi East, Jibrin Isah Echocho, was sacked by the tribunal sitting in Lokoja after considering the petition by the PDP’s Victor Adoji.

The tribunal ordered a supplementary election in 94 polling units with over 59,730 votes.

The panel’s chairman, Justice K.A. Orjiako, who delivered the judgement, agreed with the petitioners' prayers.

Abubakar Ohere (Kogi West, APC)

The declaration of Senator Abubakar Ohere (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central election was also nullified by the tribunal.

The tribunal declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the PDP as the winner of the February 25 parliamentary election.

Thomas Onowakpo (Delta South, APC)

The tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta state capital, declared as inconclusive the election that brought Senator Thomas Onowakpo of the APC to the National Assembly to represent Delta South.

The court ordered that his Certificate of Return be withdrawn.

His main challenger in the poll, Michael Diden of the PDP, had prayed the tribunal to declare him the duly elected senator or order a supplementary poll for the disputed Warri South.

The panel ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election for Warri South LGA of the senatorial district within 90 days.

House of Reps:

Muktar Umar Yerima (Kano, NNPP)

The tribunal in Kano state nullified the election of Muktar Umar Yerima of the NNPP as a House of Reps member.

A three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice I.P. Chima held that Yerima was not qualified, having forged his primary school certificate.

It, therefore, directed INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Yerima.

Seyi Sowunmi (Lagos, Labour Party)

The tribunal has also nullified the election of Seyi Sowunmi, the member representing Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya declared Lanre Ogunyemi of the APC as the winner of the election.

Ngozi Okolie (Delta, Labour Party)

Also in Delta, the tribunal sacked the lawmaker representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Ngozi Okolie.

It nullified the election of Okolie, who contested on the platform of LP and instead declared the candidate of the PDP, Ndudi Elumelu, winner of the February 25 election.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice A.Z. Mussa, declared that the LP candidate was wrongfully declared winner by INEC.

Amobi Ogah (Abia, Labour Party)

In Abia, the tribunal sacked the Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Amobi Ogah, of the Labour Party.

It declared the APC candidate, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, as the winner of the February 25 poll.

Fred Agbedi (Bayelsa state, PDP)

Also, the tribunal sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, sacked Fred Agbedi of the PDP.

It ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate given to Agbedi and conduct a fresh election for the 26,000 voters unlawfully excluded.

Michael Bless Olomu of APC had prayed the court to return him as the election winner following the violence witnessed during the election.

Legit.ng notes that the legal battle is not over, as the sacked lawmakers still have the chance to appeal the judgments at the higher court.

