Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has teased the Minister of the FCT and the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike

In a video obtained by Legit.ng, Fubara said he talked like an administrator and that the people should count him out of politics

Fubara then said Wike would be sent for should political matters arise while maintaining the stance that he was an administrator

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, had teased his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, when he told the state's people that he was an administrator and not a politician.

Governor Fubara was seen in a video obtained by Legit, telling the state's people that he talked more like an administrator and Wike would be invited when political matters arose.

Governor Fubara teases Wike on being an administrator and politian Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

The governor said:

"I talked more like an administrator, not too much like a politician. When we want to do the political one, I will invite my Oga from Abuja to come and do the political one."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, is considered one of the strong politicians in Nigeria.

How Wike, 4 other governors cause Atiku, PDP lost in 2023 presidential election

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Wike was considered one of the strong governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when he led four other governors under the aegis of the G5-Governors against the leadership of the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The five governors led by Wike had called for equity and justice within the leadership structure of the PDP, but Atiku and the then national chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, insisted that the presidential candidate and national chairman must remain in the north, a development the governors argued was against the party.

Wike vowed that another party would win the presidential election in his state and that the PDP would still win the governorship election in Rivers.

In the end, Atiku and the PDP lost the presidential election in the five states controlled by the G5 governors and subsequently lost the election to President Bola Tinubu.

See the video here:

PDP Crisis: Wike calls for suspension of Atiku, Tambuwal to rebuild

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has called for the suspension of Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal from the PDP.

Atiku was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, while Tambuwal was a former governor of Sokoto State and current Senator in the opposition party.

Wike, a minister under the ruling APC, said the actions of Atiku and Tambuwal were the reasons for the party's failure.

Source: Legit.ng