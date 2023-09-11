The federal government has expressed the need for the country to address its housing deficit

Vice President Kashim Shettima, at an outing in Sokoto state, disclosed that N21 trillion is required to meet Nigeria's housing needs

In a statement, Senator Shettima commended Sokoto Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his efforts at tackling the housing needs of his people

The vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said that despite efforts by governments across different levels, Nigeria’s housing deficit remains huge,

He noted that N21 trillion will be required to effectively bridge the gap.

Shettima says Nigeria’s housing deficit remains a huge challenge. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

The VP made this assertion on Sunday, September 10, as he laid the foundation for a 500-unit Housing Estate by the Sokoto state government.

In a statement shared on X page (formerly Twitter) by Olusola Abiola, the director in the Office of the Vice President, Shettima noted that Nigeria had a housing deficit of twenty-eight million houses.

Shettima, who commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto for his efforts to address the housing needs of his people, noted that the housing deficit in Nigeria remained a huge challenge.

According to the VP:

“Nigeria has a deficit of 28 million houses and we will need N21 trillion to meet our housing needs.

“This step taken by the Governor is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by other State governments.”

