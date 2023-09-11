Finally, the Federal Court of Appeal has uploaded the certified true copy of the presidential election petition tribunal

The announcement was made on Sunday, September 10, via a social media post on the official X handle of the appellate court

Checks by Legit.ng confirmed that the certified true copy of the tribunal's judgment was a 246 MB PDF file

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Court of Appeal has announced the upload of the true certified copy of the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal.

This development was announced via a social media post made by the official handle of the court on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Presidential election tribunal judgment affirmed President Bola Tinubu, winner of the 2023 presidential polls. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Justice Haruna Simon Tsammai-led tribunal ruled in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and affirmed his victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

The tribunal dismissed the petitioners' petition (Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, PDP and APM), noting that their argument and cases brought before the court lacked merit.

Atiku, Obi to appeal tribunal's verdict at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the petitioners have rejected the tribunal's ruling and vowed to seek redress at the Supreme Court.

The petitioners, in turn, requested the immediate release of the certified true copies of the tribunal's judgment.

However, the release of the CTC took more than 48 hours, and the document's content sparked a fresh controversy.

It was gathered that the watermark header of President Tinubu's legal team was found across the document.

This development has begun to raise suspicion that the President's legal team must have written and prepared the verdict.

Download: Full text of tribunal verdict that affirmed Tinubu winner of 2023 polls

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu retained his mandate on Wednesday, September 6, following a favourable presidential election petition court verdict.

The court dismissed several petitions tendered by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

However, Legit.ng obtained the full text of the judgment that gives full details of the decision of the five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani.

