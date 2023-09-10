The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has commented on the outcome of the presidential election petition court (PEPC) that nullified the petitions filed by Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The religious leaders then warned the Supreme Court not to rule in favour of one political party against the other.

They are making the comment as Atiku and Obi have rejected the outcome of the tribunal and are already preparing to seek redress at the Supreme Court about the decision of the appeal court on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The bishops faulted the position of the PEPC that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not compelled to transmit the election results using electronic means, which was provided with the task payers' money.

What the religious leaders were referring to was the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) and Result Viewing Portal (ReV).

Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the CBCN president, made their position known at the opening ceremony of the 2023 second plenary assembly of the CBCN and prayed for a period in Nigerian when election results would be decided at the polling units and not the court.

Ugori said INEC disappointed people's expectation in the election and the moral and legal standard of the poll was faulty.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He lamented that people's confidence in the general election was wiped away with the irregularities that was experience during and after elections.

Source: Legit.ng