Robert Clarke, an elder statesman, has said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election might not be favoured at the Supreme Court.

Clarke made the comment while featuring in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday evening, September 10, while commenting on the ruling of the presidential election petition court (PEPC).

On Wednesday, September 3, the PEPC dismissed the petitions filed by Atiku and Obi against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress over their victory in the February 25 presidential election.

However, Atiku and Obi have rejected the judgment of the tribunal and have vowed to challenge it at the Supreme Court.

But in his reaction on Sunday evening, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said, based on his experience, the unanimous judgment of the tribunal was unassailable and fixed.

