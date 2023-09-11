The Labour Party (LP) has called on the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to explain why the certified true copies of its judgment carry the watermark of President Bola Tinubu's legal team.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 10, the Labour Party said Nigerians demand an immediate answer over the controversy.

The Labour Party says it will not accept this scenario as another case of glitch or error on the part of the tribunal.

This call was contained in a statement issued by the party on Sunday, September 10 and signed by Obiorah Ifoh, the national publicity secretary.

President Bola Tnubu was affirmed winner of the 2023 presidential polls by the presidential election petition court on Wednesday, Sep 6. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As contained in the statement, the Labour Party said Nigerians want to know what truly transpired and why the watermark Tinubu's legal team appeared in the CTC of the tribunal's judgment.

The statement reads:

“The Labour Party was very disturbed by the delay in releasing the judgment expeditiously, only to be confronted with this befuddlement. The public is equally at pains trying to comprehend what is happening."

"Nigerians deserve the right to know", says LP

The Labour Party described the situation as " a highly contentious case with dire national interest and implications."

The PEPC has been urged to shed more light on the matter to give further clarification to "avoid conjectures and the belief that something untoward happened." The Labour Party says it will not accept it as another case of glitch.

They said:

“We of the Labour Party place it on record that the counsel who collected the judgment on behalf of our party and our candidate did so long after a representative of Tinubu Legal Team."

The Labour Party, however, appealed to the PEPC and APC to open up and explain why the imprint of the CTC carries the watermark of President Tinubu's legal.

"Nigerians deserve the right to know and are demanding urgent answers," Labour Party queried.

Atiku asks Appeal Court to explain why Tinubu’s legal team watermark appears on tribunal judgment

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar's camp wants the tribunal to explain why the certified true copies of its judgment bear the header of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

An aide to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, stated the tribunal should explain why they chose to affix the header of the respondents on the CTC copy of their judgment.

Shaibu alleged that the copies that went to the petitioners did not have the legal imprints, adding that the tribunal accorded special privileges to Tinubu's team.

