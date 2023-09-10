Pastor Daniel Kolawole Olukoya has lambasted Nigerian men of God who made inaccurate prophecies about the 2023 election

Lagos state - The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has lashed out at prophets over failed prophesies during the 2023 general election.

Olukoya said it Is madness for anyone to say when God has not said.

The clergyman said the pulpit is not for politics and political campaigns.

Pulpit isn’t for politics

Akin Akinwale, a member of the State Executive Committee, All Progressives Congress (APC) Oyo State, shared the video of the sermon on his X (formerly Twitter) page, @mrlurvy

The scientist-turned-pastor stated this at the headquarters of the church during the sermon on Sunday, September 10.

“You see what happened in Nigeria during these last elections, disgraced the religion of Christianity very well. This prophet said this person would win, and this would not win.”

“‘If this one wins, I will become a herbalist, if this one wins, let them cut off my hand, if this one wins this, this one will die before his wish.’

“All did not come to pass, and they call themselves prophets. Prophets of where? It is madness when you begin to say what God does not ask you to say. The pulpit in the house of God is the pillar and ground of truth. It is not for political campaigns.”

List of Pastors Who Gave Inaccurate Prophecies About Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerian pastors prophesied that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not be sworn in on May 29 after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Here is the list of inaccurate prophecies about Tinubu’s inauguration.

Pastors release prophecies, predict winner

In Nigeria’s elections, religious leaders play a front-line role. Politicians revered them not just because of their “spiritual powers” but because of the enormous influence they wield over millions of followers.

Also, as think-tank organizations, both local and international, release election forecasts using different parameters, religious clerics, usually pastors, release “prophecies” on who will win.

This report highlights some of the top “prophecies.”

