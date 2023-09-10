The victory of Senator Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni has been affirmed by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja

The three-member panel of justices dismissed the appeal filed by PDP candidate, Francis Gomez, for lacking merit

The court ruled that Eshinlokun-Sanni legitimately won the February 25 Lagos Central Senatorial District election

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal has affirmed the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly

As reported by The Punch, the three-member panel of justices gave the judgement after dismissing the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Francis Gomez, on Saturday, September 9, in Abuja.

Gomez's lawyer Joseph Daudu (SAN), argued that Eshinlokun did not secure the majority of lawful votes cast in the February 25 election.

The PDP candidate alleged that the election was characterised by irregularities and corrupt practices.

He urged the court to declare him the authentic winner of the Lagos Central Senatorial District election.

The court, however, dismissed the appeal, stating that it lacked merit.

