Enugu state - The Labour Party’s lawmaker, Professor Sunday Nnamchi, representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has been sacked by the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu.

As reported by The Punch, the three-man panel of justices led by A. M. Abubakar, nullified the election of Nnamchi and declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Cornelius Nnaji, as the duly elected candidate.

Labour Party lawmaker, Professor Sunday Nnamchi sacked by the tribunal Photo Credit: @ejykmykel1

Source: Twitter

List of Labour Party lawmakers sacked within 100 days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 2023 general election saw the emergence of the "third force" in the Nigerian political space, creating a significant threat for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and trying to scheme out the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from its strongest zone.

Many political pundits have referred to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the third force, considering their success in the last general election.

Here is the list of LP lawmakers sacked within 100 days

Source: Legit.ng