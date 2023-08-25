The tribunal sitting on the national assembly election petition in Lagos has sacked the Labour Party's House of Representatives member, Seyi Sowunmi

Justice Abdullahi Ozegya-led panel then declared Lanre Ogunyemi of the APC as the winner of the February 25 national assembly election

The panel agreed with Ogunyemi that Sowunmi was not a qualified candidate of the Labour Party to contest the election and ruled that the votes cast for him were a waste

Ojo, Lagos - The National Assembly Elections Petition in Lagos has nullified the victory of Seyi Sowunmi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the February 25 National Assembly election.

According to Channels TV, Sowunmi is the current lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State in the House of Representatives.

Why tribunal nullifies Labour Party's victory in Lagos Reps seat

Justice Abdullahi Ozegya-led three-man panel subsequently declared Lanre Ogunyemi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the election, as the duly elected winner of the February 25 poll.

The two other members of the tribunal panel are Justice Muhammad Sambo and Justice Ashu Ewah.

Ogunyemi is a two-term lawmaker of the federal constituency and was the former APC secretary in Lagos State.

APC defeats Labour Party at tribunal

The APC chieftain challenged the declaration of Sowunmi as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), stating that the Labour Party candidate was not qualified to represent the Labour Party in the Ojo federal constituency election.

In its judgement, the tribunal then agreed with the petitioner that Sowunmi, the Labour Party candidate in the election, was not qualified to contest the poll.

The tribunal then ruled that the votes cast for Sowunmi and the Labour Party were wasted votes, adding that the candidate who emerged second in the poll should have been declared the Ojo Federal Constituency election winner.

