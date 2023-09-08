President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory at the presidential election petition court is receiving positive reception nationwide

Former army chief Tukur Yusufu Buratai has joined the roster of top personalities to hail the tribunal's decision

He described the victory as "not only upholds the principles of justice and fairness but also reinforces the triumph of democracy"

FCT, Abuja - Tukur Yusufu Buratai, the former chief of army staff, has hailed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition court.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, September 7, Buratai described President Tinubu's triumph at the tribunal as one that "not only upholds the principles of justice and fairness but also reinforces the triumph of democracy."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was affirmed winner of the 2023 polls by the presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday, September 6. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Abubakar Mohammed Sani

Buratai calls for unity

Buratai stated that citizen must embrace their civic duty and contribute to the betterment of the country, stressing that there is a need to unite and build a brighter future for Nigeria and her citizens.

He said:

"While political affiliations often divide individuals into different parties, it is crucial to recognize that once elected, there can only be one president at a time.

"Therefore, it is essential for all citizens, regardless of their party affiliations, to unite and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. By setting aside our differences and working together towards a common goal, we can foster a sense of unity and ensure the effective functioning of our government."

He said Nigeria could be a better place if the collective efforts of her people can be maximised and translated into the development and enactment of policies to bring these developments to reality.

Buratai said:

"Let us concentrate on the matters of utmost importance and engage in productive discussions that will bring about positive transformations."

