Following the final declaration of the presidential election petition tribunal in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerians have been urged to support his government

This call was made by a public affairs analyst, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Sani, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

He also appealed to the judiciary to put its house in order and avoid giving the impression that it runs a cash-and-carry justice delivery system

FCT, Abuja - Following the final declaration of the presidential election petition tribunal in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reactions have begun to trail the ruling.

The petitioners, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), have rejected the ruling and vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, September 6, the presidential election petition tribunal ruled in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Speaking to Legit.ng on the outcome of the tribunal judgment, Dr Abubakar Sani, a renowned public affairs commentator and security expert, says the law had taken its due course.

He, however, stated that the inability of the petitioners to accept the outcome poses a matter of concern for the Nigerian judiciary.

Dr Sani said:

"The fact that the Labour Party rejected the ruling should be a matter of grave concern to us as a country and the judiciary in particular.

"Most Nigerians are of the opinion that the Nigerian judiciary operates a cash-and-carry kind of justice delivery system.

"This calls for retrospection and self-critique by the Nigerian judiciary. They must put their house in order and make concerted efforts to repair their reputation."

Tribunal judgment was unambiguous - Dr Sani

He further noted that the tribunal's judgment was straightforward and that all the premises were justified.

Dr Sani urged Nigerians to move on and join hands to help ally with President Tinubu to correct the past ills that have befallen the nation.

He said:

"By and large, I strongly believe that since the judiciary had made their pronouncements, which was seen on national television, Nigerians must now jettison all divisions and divisive elements and support the APC government to succeed.

"For those who think the judiciary didn't do well, they should remember that it ruled in the favour of Natasha Akpoti for the disputed Kogi senatorial seat. And I believe they did the right thing because the powers that be in Kogi harassed and victimised that woman."

