The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, said Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, do not have a case against the victory of President Bola Tinubu

Wike said election tribunals are not won based on social media and propaganda of who petitioners tell their supporters

The former Rivers state governor described election tribunals as a special court that deals with facts and evidence

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The tribunal had affirmed the election and victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 6.

Tribunal judgement: Wike says Atiku and Obi have no case against Tinubu's victory Photo Credits: Nyesom Wike/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Election petition not won on social media

Reacting to the tribunal’s verdict, Wike said election petitions are not won on social media as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) do not have a case against President Tinubu’s victory, TheCable reported.

The former Rivers state governor stated this while speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, September 7.

The FCT minister further stated that election petition is not won based on propaganda or what petitioners tell their supporters.

Wike added that the election tribunal is a special court that deals with evidence and facts.

“I have always told people that an election petition is not like any other case. It is a special area. It is not by propaganda.

“It is not won on social media. It is a presentation of evidence and facts. Not what you said to your supporters outside.

“I sat down for not less than 10 hours and to look at how the justices painstakingly took each item one by one, from the preliminary objections to the motions, down to the objections on documents and exhibits, down to substantial issues.”

Source: Legit.ng