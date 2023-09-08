Atiku Abubakar has accused the Presidential Electoral Petition Court (PEPC) of delaying the release of the certified copies of its verdict on Wednesday, September 6

This claim was made by the legal representatives of Atiku, who confirmed the non-availability of copies of the judgment as of Friday, September 8

Phrank Shaibu, an ally of the petitioner, described the situation as an attempt by the tribunal to undermine Atiku’s and Nigerian’s quest for justice

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lamented over the non-availability of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court three days after it was delivered.

As reported by Vanguard, Atiku made this complaint through his legal counsel, who confirmed that they are yet to receive the certified copy of the tribunal's judgment as of Friday, September 8.

Atiku Abubakar and the PDP have 14 days to file an appeal in the Supreme Court to challenge the tribunal's verdict. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

With time not on the side of Atiku and the PDP, the law has only given 14 days for an appeal to be filed before the Supreme Court.

Phrank Shaibu slams tribunal

Reacting to this development, the special assistant to Atiku on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, accused the tribunal of "undermining Atiku’s and Nigerian's quest for justice” by not releasing the certified copies of the judgement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“We wish to remind the PEPC that it struck out the testimonies of some of the witnesses of Atiku during the litigation at the court of first instance because their statements on oath were filed out of time.

“And now, from all intents and purposes, the same court wants to have Atiku and PDP’s appeal to the Supreme Court disqualified by the reason of time deadline."

Shaibu further queried:

"Does the PEPC not understand that the lawyers representing Atiku/PDP need to digest the judgment as contained in the CTC, which represents the authentic pronouncements made in court on Wednesday, in order to formulate its case for filing?”

"This Life": Atiku's ally Dele Momodu shares photos of himself with President Tinubu, Nigerians react

In another development, a PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, shared photos of himself and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a day after the tribunal's judgement.

Momodu, an ally of PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, said it would have been more convenient to defend his friend and Big Brother, President Tinubu.

He said the electoral process of the 2023 general election was shambolic, and he stands by his opinion.

Source: Legit.ng