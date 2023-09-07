A PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu has shared photos of himself and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a day after the tribunal's judgement

Momodu, an ally of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said it would have been more convenient to defend his friend and Big Brother, President Tinubu

He said the electoral process of the 2023 general election was shambolic and he stands by his opinion

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said If it is about convenience, he would have joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Momodu said he remains in the opposition because Nigerians must set new standards and kick against electoral malpractices.

Momodu shares photos of himself with Tinubu

The veteran journalist-turned-politician stated this in a post shared on his X(former Twitter) page @DeleMomodu, with photos of himself and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The PDP chieftain said he believes that the electoral process of the 2023 election was shambolic.

“For me, it has nothing to do with who won or who lost but about the shambolic electoral process... It is my personal opinion and I stand by it. It would have been more convenient to defend my friend and Big Brother, but that's not who I'm. It is a matter of principle..."

Nigerians react as Momodu shares photos of Himself with Tinubu

Some Nigerians took to the comment section to disagree with Momodu.

PDP rejects tribunal’s judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirming the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the tribunal’s verdict is against the facts and evidence PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, presented before the court.

