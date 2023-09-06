FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) will deliver judgment on the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Bola Tinubu (APC)'s victory on Wednesday, September 6.

Atiku (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP) are challenging President Tinubu's victory in the 2023 elections. Photo credits: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The judgement will be delivered by a five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani.

Legit.ng provides a live update of the judgment proceedings. Stay tuned!