Presidential Election Tribunal Delivers Judgement in Atiku, Peter Obi’s Petitions against Tinubu: Live Updates
FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) will deliver judgment on the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President Bola Tinubu (APC)'s victory on Wednesday, September 6.
The judgement will be delivered by a five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani.
Presidential election tribunal: List of presiding judges
- Justice Haruna Tsammani (head of the panel)
- Justice Stephen Adah
- Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf
- Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo
- Justice Abbah Mohammed
Proceedings to be broadcast live -- but you won't see judges' faces
The presidential election petition tribunal approved the live telecast of its judgement nationwide.
However, the faces of the presiding judges will not be shown, according to Channels TV.
Those in the court will see and hear the judges. However, those watching from home will only hear judges' voices.
Presidential election tribunal: List of 3 petitions against Tinubu
- Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi Versus INEC and 3 others
- The Allied Peoples Movement Versus INEC and 4 others
- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar Versus INEC and 2 others.
