Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the election tribunal

Buhari hailed the presidential election tribunal's judgement, describing it as a victory for democracy and the people

He also commended the judges for rejecting intimidation and delivering a judgement that is based on the law

Katsina state, Daura - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election tribunal.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) affirmed the victory of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 election on Wednesday, September 6.

Reacting to Tinubu’s victory, Buhari said the election tribunal has “written history” by rejecting intimidation to deliver justice in line with the law.

He said this in a statement made public by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, via his Twitter handle @GarShehu.

Buhari added that the tribunal’s verdict is a victory for democracy and the people.

“If anybody has won today it is the democracy and the people,” adding “with the verdict of the Supreme Court, the election period is over and it is time to put the heat and dust behind us.

“From here, the new APC administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should get the support of everyone in order to deliver the promises it made to the people.”

Buhari congratulated Tinubu and Shettima and extended his best wishes to them in their effort to fulfil the people's aspirations.

He also commended Nigerians for maintaining peace throughout the period and prayed for continued progress and development under the APC government.

