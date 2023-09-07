The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has promised to sustain the standard and momentum of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, has promised the people of that state that he would keep the standard and momentum of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, in terms of development.

According to The Nation, Fubara said the standard set by Wike, who is not the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, would remain a major way of contributing to the people's lives and advancing the state's fortunes.

Governor Fubara promises to sustain Wike's legacy

Source: Twitter

The governor made the comment on Thursday, September 7, at the kick-off of the internal roads in the Elelenwo community of the Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Fubara promises to keep campaign promises as he celebrates 100 days in office

Many people were present at the kick-off, and it was part of the activities set aside to celebrate the 100 days in office of the governor. Fubara added that the move was in line with his campaign promises to consolidate the existing development in the state.

He then reiterated his commitment to expand the scope of development that had compelled his administration to to propose to the state House of Assembly the increase of the 2023 budget from N500 billion to N700 billion.

Ahead of the March 18 governorship election, Fubara was the favourite candidate of Wike, the now FCT Minister. Because of the crisis rocking their party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike was very vocal and worked tirelessly to ensure Fubara won the election.

