Public affairs analyst and security expert Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Sani has rated the first 100 days of President Bola Tinubu in office low.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng in Abuja, he stated that Nigerians are tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their promises.

He said President Tinubu and the APC government must sit up and uphold their promises to Nigerians.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been urged to wake up and take governance seriously.

This is on the heels of President Tinubu's 100 days in office celebration on Wednesday, September 6.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marked his 100 days in office on Wednesday, September 6.

Source: Facebook

Public affairs analyst Dr. Abubakar Sani said the administration of President Tinubu and the APC must begin to show empathy and stop the pattern of telling Nigerians to be patient after eight wasted years.

He said:

"The APC government must wake up from its slumberings and lackadaisical attitude of asking Nigerians to be patient and continue enduring till kingdom come. Nigerians have suffered for far too long, and the people need action.

"The government must show empathy and develop workable short-term solutions that can assuage the sufferings of the masses. "People are suffering; food prices have gone by 300%, and the earning power of Nigerians is still static."

Citizens call for military coup in Nigeria

He also lamented that the growing pattern of military coups in West Africa is becoming worrisome, noting that Nigerians are beginning to buy into the idea due to bad governance and corruption.

He noted that a coup is not the solution but urged politicians to rethink and avoid being a victim of citizen rage.

Dr. Sani lamented that the economy is in bad shape and that the past 100 days of President Tinubu's administration have been below standard.

He said:

"But I don't think a military coup is the solution. Our politicians are living large while the masses sink into poverty and hunger. The frustration in the land is too much. I will score this government very low in its 100 days. Maybe a D-grade, but certainly not a B or C grade.

"Just look at the issue of security, law, order, and economic satisfaction; we lost about 30 soldiers and a military plane. The economy is in bad shape. The government must sit up."

Tinubu approved N114m for media chat to mark 100 days in office? Top aide reacts

Dada Olusegun, President Bola Tinubu's Special Assistant on social media, has lashed out at some "fake news merchants"

Olusegun said the president has no plans to do a media chat as he clocks 100 days in Lagos.

The presidential aide stated that Tinubu is spending his 100 days in New Delhi, India, where he is attending the G-20 Summit.

