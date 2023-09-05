Dada Olusegun, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Special Assistant on social media, has lashed out at some "fake news merchants"

Olusegun said the president has no plans to do a media chat as he clocks 100 days at the Aso Villa

The presidential aide stated that Tinubu is spending his 100 days in New Delhi, India, where he is attending the G-20 Summit

FCT, Abuja - Dada Olusegun, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on social media, on Tuesday, September 5, said a widely-circulated document which showed 114 million being earmarked for media chat, is “fake news”.

Olusegun, in a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, said President Tinubu has no plans to do media chat.

Aide debunks "fake news" about President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Tinubu won't do media chat': Aide

The presidential aide stated that the president is spending his 100 days in New Delhi, India, representing Nigeria at the G-20 Summit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, September 4, reports on social media claimed the presidency has “splashed” N114 million on media houses to mark Tinubu's 100 days in office.

Reacting, Olusegun tweeted:

“Very very fake news. The fake news merchants cannot help themselves. Disregard as the President has no plans to do media chat. He is spending his 100days in New Delhi representing our great nation at the G-20 Summit.”

Tribunal judgement: Prophetess reveals “God’s choice”

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Christiana Eunice, the founder of the Covenant Of God Church Praise Sacrament, on Tuesday, September 5, said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is God's choice.

Speaking on WomanOfGod TV, Pastor Eunice said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, 'is not what Nigerians think'. She described the ruling party as "black" portraying itself as "white".

Tinubu hints at downsizing

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu showed worries about Nigeria's bloated civil service payroll at the national and state levels.

The president disclosed this on Monday, September 4, 2023, during a meeting with the Global Vice President of Oracle, Andres Garcia Arroyo, in Abuja.

The cleric asked citizens to pray for the country's democracy.

Source: Legit.ng