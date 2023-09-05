Former CBN governor has said that Buhari’s administration did not consult experts in handling the economy

Muhammadu Sanusi said the past administration saw Nigeria lead a false life full of borrowing

According to him, all the revenue the country generated during the period couldn’t service debt

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has said that the naira would most likely hit N1,500 per dollar if the Central Bank of Nigeria considers printing more naira to solve Nigeria’s problem.

In a video speech to Nigerians, the former governor of the CBN raised concerns about leaders who misuse the system.

He claimed that former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration handled the economy without consulting any experts, causing Nigeria to live in deception for the duration of the administration.

Former CBN governor, Muhammadu Sanusi stated that borrowing has ruined Nigeria's economy. Photo Credit: CBN

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former Kano Emir urged Nigerians not to be intimidated by politicians because there are presidents and governors.

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has urged Nigerian youths to wake up to their responsibilities, ask questions, demand answers and hold public office holders accountable.

Borrowing destroyed Nigeria

Sanusi stated that borrowing has ruined Nigeria's economy and urged the population to have patience with the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

He added that several people had written to him pleading with him to take action over the situation in the nation.

He said:

“The last eight years, Nigeria led a false life, the government borrowed from within and without. About N30 trillion was borrowed from the Central Bank.”

“All the revenue the country generated in the last few years couldn’t service debt. Debt service exceeded 100 per cent. Government borrowed to service debts. No country can grow this way. Time will come when one cannot borrow any more. Additionally there will be nothing to pay debts.

“Those writing, demanding that we speak on the current situation in the country; this is not the right time for me to speak. It was like a driver on the road driving recklessly despite a wise counsel telling him of a crater ahead. What will you tell after plunging the car into the hole?

He said he had issued warning in the past but people refused to listen then. He noted that he would only advise people to be patient.

According to him, Tinubu is neither flawless nor flawed. He said when the president goes astray, it would be made clear to him.

He however added that government can’t pay subsidies since it doesn’t have the means.

He said:

“If they add tax, we have to pay since borrowing is impossible. If the CBN printed more naira, the dollar would jack up to N1,500. We must suffer. When I was the CBN governor it was N150. Today it’s somewhere around N900.

“They treated the economy the way they wanted and refused to listen to experts. In the last eight years only sycophancy succeeded. The sycophants bought dollars at N400 and sold N540. An inexperienced boy who had never worked anywhere owns a private jet.”

