The tribunal's judgement has so far not favored the members and candidates of the opposition Labour Party

This is as the tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Abia state capital on Wednesday, September 6, overturned the victory of Hon. Amobi Ogah Labour Party House of Reps Member

The lawmaker Ogah, representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency has been sacked and replaced by Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of the ruling APC

Abia state, Umuahia - The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, Wednesday, September 6, sacked the member representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Honourable Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party (LP).

Abia tribunal in its ruling on Wednesday, September 6, sacked Hon. Ogah and upheld the victory of APC candidate, Onyejeocha. Photo credit: Ezeh Chioma, Iroegbu Emenike

Source: Facebook

Delivering its ruling on Wednesday, the court subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to withdraw the certificate of return given to Ogah and issue the same to the petitioner, Honourable Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Vanguard reported.

The court has therefore upheld the victory of Onyejeocha, thereby declaring her the winner of the Saturday, February 18, 2023, National Assembly election.

Source: Legit.ng