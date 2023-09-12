So far, two of President Bola Tinubu's ministers have won their petitions at the ongoing National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals.

The two are former Plateau state governor Simon Lalong and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

Simon Lalong

Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contested the Plateau South Senatorial Election and was defeated by Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Following his defeat, President Tinubu appointed him as the minister of state for labour and employment.

However, on Monday, September 11, the tribunal sitting in Jos declared Lalongas the winner and sacked Senator Bali.

The tribunal led by Justice Omaka Elekwo nullified Bali's election because of the PDP's refusal to respect the order of a Jos High court to conduct ward congresses before the last general elections.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Onyejeocha, also of the APC, contested the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives and was defeated by Amobi Ogah of the Labour Party (LP), according to INEC's results.

Following her loss, President Tinubu appointed Onyejeocha as minister of state for labour and employment.

However, the tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday, September 6, sacked Ogah.

The court subsequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return given to Ogah and issue the same to the petitioner, Onyejeocha.

Will Lalong, Onyejeocha quit Tinubu's cabinet?

Though Lalong and Onyejeocha have been declared winners by the tribunal, their opponents still have the chance to appeal the judgments, a step they would most likely take.

However, should the two ministers win at the final court, it is left to be known whether or not they will quit President Tinubu's cabinet to resume at the National Assembly.

While Lalong has expressed joy for winning at the tribunal, the former governor was silent about his next step.

Onyejeocha, who has also reacted to her victory, is yet to disclose her next plan if she wins at the final court.

Benue senatorial election: Tribunal declares Suswam winner

In another major upset, the election petition tribunal sitting in Markudi on Friday, September 8, sacked Emmanuel Udende of the APC.

The tribunal declared Senator Gabriel Suswam of the PDP as the winner of the Senatorial election for the Benue Northeast senatorial district.

