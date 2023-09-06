The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi has been asked to join forces with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This call was made in Abuja by a pro-democracy group, the Coalition of Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI)

The group's coordinator, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, said Atiku and Obi are welcome to join President Tinubu's developmental agenda

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing declaration of verdict at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) have been asked to join the developmental agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo of Atiku and Obi have been in a stern legal tussle with President Tinubu at the appellate court challenging his victory at the February 25 presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi and Atiku have been asked to accept the outcome of the presidential election tribunal and join forces with Tinubu. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinu/Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Atiku and Obi filed several petitions against President Tinubu, ranging from alleged electoral fraud, certificate forgery, dual citizenship, and other allegations.

Meanwhile, a pro-democracy group, the Coalition of Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI) has urged the petitioners to join forces with President Tinubu and help foster his developmental agenda and renewed hope mantra.

They stated this during a mass peaceful walk in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

The national coordinator of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, told journalists that the petitioners should accept the outcome of the tribunal and help Nigeria salvage its shortcomings.

He said:

"The President is a welcoming President as you can see from Chief Olabode George who was called out for criticising the President. Chief George said before the general elections that that if Bola Tinubu becomes the President he will relocate to Ghana. Today, he is still in Nigeria enjoying the dividends of democracy under the same President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We are saying that Atiku, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are all welcome to be part of the administration. As all what we want is to ensure the success and progress of the Nigerian system which we believed is going to be obtainable under the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration."

Group hails Tinubu's 100 days in office

He also hailed President Tinubu's 100 days in office, noting that he had lived up to expectations after successfully initiating several policies to help stabilise the economy.

Comrade Ogenyi said:

"Within 100 days in office, he was able to sign the students loans Act into law. Within 100 days in office, he has initiated measures to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal that was done by the previous administration. Within 100 days in office, he was able to diversify the Nigerian economy recreating ministries and assigning them appropriately.

"It is a great indication that the world has agreed with the mandate of the Nigerian people that Asiwaji still remains the choice of the people."

Tribunal Judgement Day: Peter Obi absent in court, sends LP chairman

In another development, the courtroom of the presidential election petition tribunal has confirmed the absence of Peter Obi, a petitioner and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

This development was confirmed when the petitioners and respondents were asked to introduce themselves in court.

Obi was ably represented by the embattled Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, while Vice President Kashim Shettima stood in for President Bola Tinubu.

