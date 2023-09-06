The courtroom of the presidential election petition tribunal has confirmed the absence of Peter Obi, a petitioner and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

This development was confirmed when the petitioners and respondents were asked to introduce themselves in court

Obi was ably represented by the embattled Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, while Vice President Kashim Shettima stood in for President Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential bannerman of the Labour Party (LP), is reportedly absent from the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal, which is at its final stages today, Wednesday, September 6.

Findings by Legit.ng confirm that Obi was represented in court by the embattled Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure.

This was further confirmed when the five-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani called for the introduction of the petitioners and defendants present in the courtroom.

Abure introduced himself as the representative of the former Anambra State governor while Vice President Kashim Shettima introduced himself as the first responder, alongside the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, who ably represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is away in India for official duties.

Allegations against Tinubu, APC

President Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election has been challenged at the tribunal for weeks, and several allegations have been levelled against him.

Some of these allegations included a cease of alleged drug trafficking that he was allegedly convicted for in the United States of America some decades ago.

It was alleged that President Tinubu, as part of the court's option for his freedom, ordered the forfeiture of the proceeds from the drug trafficking.

Similarly, Tinubu is facing a case of alleged dual citizenship, where he is accused of being a citizen of the Republic of Guinea.

The case of his academic records from the Chicago State University (CSU) also proves to be a focal point of the tribunal.

Other allegations levelled by the petitioners include alleged manipulation of results, overvoting, delay in electronic transmission of results, twenty-five per cent votes in FCT, and alleged double nomination (VP Kashim Shettima).

Presidential Tribunal: Cleric tells tribunal to put Nigerians first ahead of crucial judgement

However, the die is cast as Nigerians await the final judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPT).

Influential cleric Pastor Adewale Giwa of the Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries has appealed to the judges to think of Nigerians before deciding.

He said the future of Nigeria's democracy depends on their judgment, and they must not allow history to repeat itself.

