The elections of Labour Party candidates representing Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies have been upheld by the tribunal

Okey-Joe Onuakalusi represents Oshodi-Isolo II while Wande George represents Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, the state capital gave the judgement

Ikeja, Lagos state - Members of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos state are in a celebration mood following the victories of members representing Oshodi-Isolo II and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies, Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Wande George, at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, the state capital.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, said the tribunal’s judgement affirms LP's belief that the judiciary could still dispense justice without fear or favour, Vanguard reported.

Labour Party celebrates as tribunal upholds Lagos candidates election Photo Credits: @aburechambers

Source: Twitter

Odesanya made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday evening, September 5.

“It is our strong belief that our Nation, Nigeria, can still be salvaged with the right people in the right institutions. We at the Labour Party commend the Tribunal judges for dispensing this fair and truthful judgement."

Labour Party urges PEPT to follow footsteps of the Lagos tribunal

The Labour Party chieftain urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to follow in the footsteps of what the judges in Lagos did.

In view of this, we urge the judges at the PEPT to toe the line of their colleagues in Lagos as they set to deliver judgement on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023. This is an enormous responsibility in their hands and we urge them to deliver justice in the interest of Nigeria, not self.

Labour Party raises concerns ahead of tribunal judgement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) has raised concerns ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement issued via Twitter page @NgLabour, said the LP is shocked by an unguarded statement from the former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili praising President Bola Tinubu and his counsels.

Tribunal sacks Lagos Labour Party Rep member

The National Assembly Elections Petition in Lagos has nullified the victory of Seyi Sowunmi, the candidate of the Labour Party, in the February 25 National Assembly election.

Sowunmi is the current lawmaker representing Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State in the House of Representatives.

Source: Legit.ng