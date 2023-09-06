FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has ruled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Kashim Shettima cannot challenge the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election.

President Tinubu and Shettima had contended the locus standi to institute the petition against them because Obi only joined the LP a few days before the primary election instead of the mandatory 30 days.

Tribunal says Tinubu, Shettima can't challenge Peter Obi's candidacy

It's an internal party affair

However, the court held that it was not within the rights of Tinubu and Shettima to challenge Obi's candidacy.

Justice Abba Mohammed said:

"The issue of membership of a political party is an internal party affair."

The tribunal also dismissed the objection raised by Tinubu and Shettima contending that Obi and LP failed to join Atiku Abubakar as a respondent in their petition.

