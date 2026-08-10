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Bishop Blessing Samuel to Mark 50th Birthday With 2-Day Celebration in August 2026
Family and Relationships

Bishop Blessing Samuel to Mark 50th Birthday With 2-Day Celebration in August 2026

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
2 min read
  • Bishop Blessing Samuel, General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, is set to turn 50 in August 2026
  • The two-day event will include a birthday celebration on August 15 and a thanksgiving service on August 16
  • Family, ministers, dignitaries, and church members are expected to attend the milestone celebration

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Bishop Blessing Samuel, the General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, will mark his 50th birthday with a two-day celebration on August 15 and 16, 2026, bringing together ministers, dignitaries, family members, and church members to mark the occasion.

The first event, a birthday celebration, is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Organisers say the gathering will feature tributes, testimonies, and worship as guests honour the Bishop's five decades of life and ministry.

Bishop Blessing Samuel is set to mark five decades of life and ministry with a two-day celebration.
Bishop Blessing Samuel, General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, will celebrate his 50th birthday in August 2026.
Source: Facebook

The weekend will close with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 10:00 AM, where the congregation will gather for corporate worship and dedication.

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Bishop Samuel's Ministry and Philanthropy

Beyond his role as a preacher, Bishop Samuel is widely known for humanitarian work that includes scholarship schemes, support for widows and orphans, and empowerment programmes for disadvantaged communities.

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He has also mentored a generation of pastors and leaders who now serve in churches, businesses, and communities around the world.

A close associate spoke to the significance of the milestone, saying:

"At 50, we are not just marking age. We are marking grace, sacrifice, and the goodness of God. This celebration is our way of honoring a man of God who has poured himself out for the kingdom and for people. His life is proof that God still raises men after His heart."

The Bishop's ministry, Royal Place Ministries International, has engaged in crusades, conferences, and media outreach as part of its wider mission.

Adeboye requests 10 people to donate N1 billion each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye solicited the support of his church members in further expansion of the RCCG Campground in Mowe, Ogun state.

The man of God told a crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 2025 RCCG convention that the number of people who attended each year was increasing.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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