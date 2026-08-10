Bishop Blessing Samuel, General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, is set to turn 50 in August 2026

The two-day event will include a birthday celebration on August 15 and a thanksgiving service on August 16

Family, ministers, dignitaries, and church members are expected to attend the milestone celebration

Bishop Blessing Samuel, the General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, will mark his 50th birthday with a two-day celebration on August 15 and 16, 2026, bringing together ministers, dignitaries, family members, and church members to mark the occasion.

The first event, a birthday celebration, is scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Organisers say the gathering will feature tributes, testimonies, and worship as guests honour the Bishop's five decades of life and ministry.

Bishop Blessing Samuel, General Overseer of Royal Place Ministries International, will celebrate his 50th birthday in August 2026.

Source: Facebook

The weekend will close with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 10:00 AM, where the congregation will gather for corporate worship and dedication.

Bishop Samuel's Ministry and Philanthropy

Beyond his role as a preacher, Bishop Samuel is widely known for humanitarian work that includes scholarship schemes, support for widows and orphans, and empowerment programmes for disadvantaged communities.

He has also mentored a generation of pastors and leaders who now serve in churches, businesses, and communities around the world.

A close associate spoke to the significance of the milestone, saying:

"At 50, we are not just marking age. We are marking grace, sacrifice, and the goodness of God. This celebration is our way of honoring a man of God who has poured himself out for the kingdom and for people. His life is proof that God still raises men after His heart."

The Bishop's ministry, Royal Place Ministries International, has engaged in crusades, conferences, and media outreach as part of its wider mission.

Adeboye requests 10 people to donate N1 billion each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye solicited the support of his church members in further expansion of the RCCG Campground in Mowe, Ogun state.

The man of God told a crowd of worshippers at the ongoing 2025 RCCG convention that the number of people who attended each year was increasing.

Source: Legit.ng