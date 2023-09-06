FCT, Abuja - Prominent politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) have arrived at the venue of the presidential election tribunal ahead of today’s verdict.

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) had announced Wednesday, September 6, as the judgement day for petitions filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu by the presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of LP.

Shettima, Ganduje, and other prominent APC, PDP, and Labour Party politicians appear in Court. Photo Credits: Kashim Shettima/Abdullahi Ganduje/Juliusabure

Source: UGC

As reported by Channels Television, notable among the politicians present at the court are:

Vice President Kashim Shettima

Chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu

Gbajabiamila and Ribadu accompanied Shettima to the presidential election tribunal court.

APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje

Nasawara State Governor Abdullahi Sule

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo

PDP Acting Chairman Umar Damagum

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed

Labour Party's factional chairman, Julius Abure

Shettima arrives court ahead of tribunal judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria, arrived at the presidential election petition court (PEPC) in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

The vice president arrived ahead of the judgment expected to be delivered on the numerous election petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Tribunal finally picks date to deliver judgement

The petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP's) presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

According to a communiqué, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

List of petitions against Tinubu

The Court of Appeal has revealed the three petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court levelled against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 4, 2023.

According to the statement issued via its Twitter handle @NGCourtofAppeal, the court said it will deliver its judgement on Wednesday.

Presidential tribunal: Full list of judges

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja commenced pre-hearing on Monday, May 8, for the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

The legal battle could change the course of the election dispute. The court pre-hearing resumed with an opening remark by the Presiding Justice, Haruna Tsammani, who leads a five-man panel of Justices.

Source: Legit.ng