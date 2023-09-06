Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has arrived at the presidential election petition court (PEPC) in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The vice president arrived ahead of the judgment that was expected to be delivered on the numerous election petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, but the opposition has rejected the declaration and is challenging the result at the tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng