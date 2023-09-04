President Bola Tinubu has been reported to be making moves to remove some last-minute appointees made by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the end of his tenure on May 29, Buhari began to approve some appointments, which made many Nigerians question their integrity and sincerity.

Detail list of Buhari's appointees President Tinubu sack soon Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

But on Sunday, The Punch reported that some of the last-minute appointees made by the former president would soon be sacked, citing a reliable source within the presidency.

Some of the Buhari's appointees that President Tinubu may soon sack are listed below:

Garba Baba-Umar

Senior Security Adviser on International Police Cooperation and Counter-terrorism in the Office of the Minister of Police Affairs was appointed by ex-President Buhari on May 11, less than a month before the end of Buhari's tenure.

Then, a statement from the office of the presidency said the appointment was to allow “Umar to complete his nationally beneficial tenure as an executive member of the INTERPOL.”

Prof. Nanibarini Zabbey

His appointment as the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project coordinator was announced on May 2.

Muhammed Abdullahi, the then minister of environment, announced his appointment in less than a month.

Dr. Monday Igwe

President Buhari reappointed him in April as the director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

Igwe's appointment was announced by the former minister of health, Osagie Ehanire.

Garzali Abubakar

Buhari appointed Abubakar as the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund on May 25, four days before the end of his tenure.

His appointment came barely 48 hours after Buhari appointed 33 directors under the aviation and aerospace management ministry.

Sha’aban Sharada

A day before the end of his tenure, May 28, President Buhari appointed Sharada as the executive secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education.

Sharada and many others were appointed at the end of President Buhari's tenure, which sparked debate on whether President Tinubu would step in or on Buhari's shoes.

Source: Legit.ng