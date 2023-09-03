President Bola Tinubu has been reportedly planning to remove some last-minute appointees made by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari before leaving office.

According to The Punch, sources familiar with the development disclosed that plans were ongoing to dismiss and replace some last-minute appointments made by the Buhari administration.

Though the total number of affected appointees could not be ascertained, the source maintained that the move would mostly affect the last-minute appointments that ministers and heads of agencies made in the immediate past administration.

Recall that before Buhari handed over to Tinubu, towards the end of his administration, the former president continued to approve appointments, even till the morning of the day he was supposed to hand over, May 29.

According to the source:

“Some of the last-minute appointments by some ex-ministers will be nullified. It will be gradual, so I can’t exactly tell you the number of those who will be affected. As you know, some of them were done in a hurry. The appointments are being reviewed. I can confirm that to you.”

Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson of President Tinubu, did not respond to questions on the claim as of the time of writing the report.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu has removed some appointees made by the Buhari's administration, including the immediate past chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie.

Source: Legit.ng