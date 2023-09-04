Nigerian's former leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has made a shocking but daring revelation in the polity

Buhari claimed that he saved Nigeria from corruption that would have led to the collapse of the nation's economy

He made this assertion in response to the allegations raised against him by former AGF and minister of justice, Mohammed Adoke

In a strong response to the position of a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, former President Muhammadu Buhari has praised his administration for saving Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse.

Buhari claimed his administration tackled corruption. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Buhari said that the success of the administration in the fight against corruption was unprecedented.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 3rd, by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the cases identified by Adoke originated from an administration that the former Attorney General was part of.

Buhari stressed that his administration inherited the contract and incidental judgement in the P&ID, ThisDay reported.

Buhari further maintained that, to his credit, he succeeded in stopping its execution even when the previous administration that was responsible for the creation of the liability watched helplessly and exposed Nigeria to over $10 billion in liability.

Tinubu reveals plan to review salaries of judicial officers

President Bola Tinubu has revealed a plan to review the remuneration of judicial workers in the fight against corruption, adding that his administration was committed to a thorough review.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, and shared by Tinubu's special assistant on social media in a tweet on Friday evening, August 25.

President Tinubu made the comment when he received the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.

Return stolen assets to original victims, Rafsanjani tells anti-corruption agencies

In a similar development, there is a serious campaign for the enforcement of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act of 2022.

The executive director of CISLA, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said there is a need to put in place an appropriate legal framework to enforce the new law.

He, however, urged African leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari to return recovered assets to their real owners.

Source: Legit.ng