FCT, Abuja - The die is cast as all eyes will be on the judiciary in September to deliver its final verdict at the penultimate stage of the much-talked-about presidential election petition tribunal.

The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), hopes to get a favourable judgement to retain President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's place in Aso Rock.

At the same time, the two main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), are eager to get justice and a decision that might reshape the history of Nigeria's democracy.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of LP have been at loggerheads with President Tinubu for several weeks, contesting his eligibility to contest for the presidential polls and the alleged illegitimacy of his victory at the election.

The tribunal got to its penultimate after weeks of heated debate and argument at the appellate court, where the panel reserved judgment until September.

Meanwhile, there is pressure on the panel as the petitioners have urged them to shun intimidation from the presidency and issue a judgement that the people want.

APC, PDP, LP react ahead of Tribunal's verdict

Speaking on this development, Yusuf Ali, a senior advocate and member of President Tinubu's legal team, expressed his optimism that the tribunal's ruling would favour his client.

He said:

“We pray for success at the end of the day. Cases are conducted in the court and not in the media, either social or mass media. The court listens to facts and applies the law.”

Similarly, the publicity director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, also stated that the party is relaxed and optimistic, contrary to insinuations that they are under pressure.

The Director of Publicity for the APC, Bala Ibrahim, denied that the ruling party was under any pressure and expressed confidence that justice would be served.

According to Punch, he said:

“The pressure is on them. Obviously, anyone that is in labour is likely to be under pressure.’’

Meanwhile, the legal representative of Atiku and the PDP, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), appealed to the tribunal to issue a verdict that would portray justice and fairness.

Ozekhome said:

“I expect the tribunal to shun blaring sirens of power or executive intimidation to do justice. I expect the tribunal to know that Nigerians, the international community, and indeed the whole world are watching.”

Kehinde Edun, the national legal adviser of the Labour Party, also expressed optimism that the judiciary would not be biased in its judgment.

He stated that Obi and the Labour Party believe firmly in the judiciary to deliver a fair judgment reflecting the people's will.

Edun said:

“When you lose hope, then it is over. It means you are now calling for anarchy. LP has come too far to lose hope at this stage. We have to continue to hope and believe they do the right thing.”

