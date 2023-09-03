New Twist as Pastor Adeboye Gives Prophecy About Future of Naira Against Dollar

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has prophesized the possibility of the Nigerian naira bouncing back against the United States dollar with greater influence

According to The Punch, findings in the black market showed that the buying rate of the dollar in naira was about N915, and sells at N918.

Due to the development of the new exchange rate and the removal of the fuel subsidy has led to a rise in the cost of living in the country

Adeboye revealed the prophecy at the RCCG's monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 3, with the theme ‘Uncommon Miracles’.

According to the religious leader, there was a period when Nigeria's currency completely favoured the US dollar.

The cleric says:

“The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens you will know.”

Adeboye further disclosed that something that is unique would happened, adding that many may not comprehend the development.

He said that God granted him the usual testimonies, adding that some people could not believe.

The religious leader added:

“Miracle is totally unusual. God can give you a miracle that will be difficult to share.”

Source: Legit.ng