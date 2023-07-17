Pastor Adeboye has reacted to the allegations that he got some demonic power at the RCCG Redemption camp

The general overseer of the RCCG disclosed that he heard about the rumour and it started with an unnamed man

According to the cleric, he prayed for the man rather than replying to him, as many people around him suggested, because sin against the Holy Spirit would not be forgiven

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ibafo, Ogun - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the rumour that he was getting powers from some demonic forces at the Redemption Camp, the church headquarters.

According to Daily Trust, the cleric acknowledged that he had heard about the rumours that his powers came from some demonic forces in the church.

Adeboye reacts to getting powers from demons Photo Credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Source: Twitter

Adeboye added that the rumour started from an unnamed man.

How Pastor Adeboye reacts to news of getting powers from demons

The man of God said people around him were worried that he was not responding to the man making the allegation, but he told them that rather than replying to the individual who made the claim, he prayed for him instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adeboye, in a video-making round on social media, explained that:

"Some people said, ‘aren’t you going to answer this one?’ But I said we should be praying because this man is committing the unpardonable sin when somebody begins to give the glory of the Holy Spirit to demons. That is what they said about Jesus. They said that he was casting out demons using the powers of demons. Then Jesus Christ said that the fellow is doomed in this world and the world to come."

The cleric said the person was making an unpardonable sin because a sin against the Holy Spirit is unforgivable.

“I gave pastor Adeboye a car each year for 10 years”, the popular pastor claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) has been described as a living legend among men.

This was made known by Pastor Korede Komaiya of the Master’s Place International Church during his Sunday sermon.

While preaching, he revealed the RCCG pastor received over 120 cars as gifts, and he personally gifted him a car each year for 10 consecutive years.

Source: Legit.ng