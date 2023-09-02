The APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the ruling party will take over Rivers state from PDP

Ganduje stated this while when he received the leadership of Senator Magnus Abe’s group at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja

He explained that the reconciliation of the three major blocks of the APC and their agreement to work together has brought an end to PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the ruling party's readiness to take over River state.

The PDP has been in charge of the oil-rich south-south state since the return of democracy in 1999.

APC will take over Rivers, Ganduje warns PDP Photo Credit: Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Why APC Will take over Rivers from PDP

As reported by The Nation, Ganduje said the PDP would soon be on the way out following the agreement of the three major blocks of the APC in River state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The former Kano state governor gave the warning when he received the leadership of Senator Magnus Abe’s group at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

“We have now come to the end of the problem in APC Rivers State, as the three major blocks have now come to work together to build APC that we know in Rivers state.

“The blocks are the APC members that have been there despite all that happened. The second is the group of those who broke away from APC for one reason or the other and have decided to come back to the fold. That block is very strong and that shows hope and the third block is the block coming from the PDP. This is from the wind that we have seen so far.”

The leader of the delegation, Senator Wilson Ake, said he is confident in Ganduje’s ability to rejig the APC, particularly in Rivers state which he said had faced many challenges leading to disaffections and seeming disintegration.

Defection looms as Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike met with the newly appointed national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje.

Ganduje and Wike met in Abuja on Tuesday, July 15.

Wike, who is a ministerial nominee and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been credited for playing an instrumental role in the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential polls.

Ganduje speaks on Wike’s alleged plan to defect to APC

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje's recent statement has further fuelled the alleged defection rumours of the former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

This is as Ganduje boasted of the increasing fortunes of his party, saying discussions are on to get some opposition political parties to collapse into the APC.

Source: Legit.ng