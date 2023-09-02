President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recalled High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sarafa Isola

The recall of Isola as High Commissioner to the UK was contained in a letter issued by the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

The High Commissioner to the UK was asked to return to Nigeria within 60 days and latest by October 31, 2023

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sarafa Isola, has been recalled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this in a letter issued on Thursday, August 31, TheCable reported.

Tinubu recalls High Commissioner to UK Sarafa Isola to return to Nigeria within 60 days Photo Credit:@officialABAT/@SarafaTunjIsola

Return to Nigeria within 60 days

According to the letter, Sarafa is to return to Nigeria within 60 days - October 31, 2023, at the latest.

Isola was appointed as the high commissioner to the UK in January 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom,” the letter reads.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31 October, 2023 at the latest.”

Tuggar, on behalf of President Tinubu, thanked Isola for his service and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The ambassador also served as the minister for mines and steel development under the late former President Musa Yar’Adua.

