SDP presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo has weighed in on the issue surrounding INEC's role in the 2023 elections

Adebayo noted that the discussions surrounding the INEC's IReV portal may be termed inconsequential by the Supreme court

The politician further stated that many of the promises made by INEC, including uploading election results to the IReV portal, are not recognised by law

Adewole Adebayo, presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 elections, says issues around the result viewing portal may not be relevant to the presidential election petition tribunal.

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the IReV portal was part of the technologies introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve the transparency of the electoral process.

Adewole Adebayo has revealed what the tribunal is interested in and said the court might thrash out debate on the IReV portal. Photo credit: Adewole Adebayo

Source: Facebook

SDP presidential candidate speaks on INEC’s delay in uploading results to IReV

The SDP standard bearer disclosed that the debate on the IReV may be considered inconsequential by the supreme court, The Cable reported.

He said many of the promises made by INEC, including uploading the presidential election results to the IReV in real-time, are not legally binding.

“The supreme court is interested in the information inside the BVAS, the information in the voter’s register, and the actual result sheets,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng