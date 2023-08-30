The former governor of Rivers state has cleared the air regarding his support and relationship with President Bola Tinubu

Nyesom Wike who was appointed by Tinubu as the FCT minister revealed the reason why Nigerians voted for the former Lagos governor

According to the minister, Tinubu has what to offer Nigerians, hence they voted for him during the presidential election instead of Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made a fresh revelation regarding the election victory of President Bola Tinubu and the fate that befell Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Wike reveals the reason Nigerians voted for Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Wike, the former governor of Rivers state said if Obi was a better candidate, Nigerians would have voted for him in the Saturday, February 25, 2023 poll.

He spoke exclusively on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, August 30.

The ex-governor said he supported the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the expense of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the keenly contested poll.

When asked whether Obi would have handled the major issues confronting the Nigerian economy better than Tinubu if he had been elected, Wike said he doesn’t discuss presidential candidates any longer.

“I don’t want to discuss social media issue,” the FCT minister said. “I don’t discuss about presidential candidate any longer; I discuss about the economy, the President, what he has to offer.”

