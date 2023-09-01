A Nigerian cleric, Ordu Felix, has predicted that there would be a "serious attack" against a "rising party"

Prophet Felix said the "rising party" is the Labour Party (LP), and lovers of the party should go into prayers

According to Prophet Felix, the LP would politically challenge the two main parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mbiama, Rivers state - Senior Prophet Ordu Felix of the Graceland Deliverance Ministry has asked Nigerians to pray for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

Prophet Felix in a video shared on his church's Facebook page recently prophesied that the LP will encounter "serious attacks".

Prophet Ordu Felix has called for prayer for the Labour Party and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

"Pray for Obi", Prophet Felix declares

The preacher, therefore, called for prayers for the opposition party and its top chieftains.

His words:

“Everybody should prepare. Everybody should also pray for Peter Obi. I don't know. I’m seeing Peter Obi in Bayelsa state; I’m seeing attack.

“They should pray for Labour Party. Yesterday, God showed me a rising party, Labour Party. This party will challenge APC and PDP, but this party (LP) will undergo serious attack.”

Legit.ng reports that the off-cycle Bayelsa state governorship election will be held on November 11.

Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, is in court challenging the outcome of the poll which produced Bola Tinubu as the winner.

Amid the legal tussle, the former Anambra state governor has been visiting some Nigerian states to campaign for LP candidates at various levels.

On Monday, August 21, he was at a rally held in Benin City ahead of the local government elections in Edo state.

"How Obi will become president," Prophet Barnabas

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Barnabas of Mercy and Grace Deliverance Ministry said Obi will become Nigeria’s president "the way people did not expect".

According to Prophet Barnabas, Obi is the rightful occupant of the Aso Villa.

He stated that it was God's plan for the LP candidate not to be declared the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng