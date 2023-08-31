Prophet David Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church has warned Peter Obi to be careful

An army of social media users backed Obi for Nigeria's presidency, but it did not translate into the required votes for the Labour Party candidate

Now, according to Prophet Elijah, some people are out to deceive Obi as he seeks to 'retrieve' his alleged stolen mandate, thus he should "be careful"

Ikeja, Lagos state - As Nigerians await the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petitions Court (PEPC), David Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) should be careful with some associates and campaigners.

Speaking recently on Possibility TV, Prophet Elijah warned Obi that some alleged pretenders would not be able to sustain ‘their feigned hopes’.

"Be very careful”, Prophet Elijah to Obi

Recall that Obi, the LP flagbearer who came third in the 2023 election, strongly rejected the outcome of the poll that produced Bola Tinubu as president. He is contesting them in the court.

Ahead of the court's verdict, Legit.ng noted optimism among Obi's supporters.

Prophet Elijah said:

“Be careful you don’t fall into the hands of people who deceive you.

“There are people who deceive you, who will tell you, ‘go, you will win, this that, you will get there, bla bla bla'. But when something goes wrong, they have nothing to offer you. Their strength will fail, they will turn their backs on you. You need to be very careful.”

“I see an arrangement for Obi”, Prophet Elijah

