Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, is still challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in court

Benue-based Prophet Barnabas unveiled a piece of cheering news for Obidients, the supporters of Obi

The cleric declared that Obi would emerge President of Nigeria, and he explained how it would happen

Zaki-Biam, Benue state - Prophet Barnabas of Mercy and Grace Deliverance Ministry in Ukum local government area (LGA), has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) will become Nigeria’s president "the way people did not expect".

According to Prophet Barnabas, Obi is the rightful occupant of the Aso Villa.

Prophet Barnabas' prophecy favours Peter Obi.

Source: Facebook

"God has a plan for Obi", Prophet Barnabas

He stated that it was God's plan for the LP candidate not to be declared the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

He said in a recent YouTube video published on his official page:

“Peter Obi will enter the way you don’t expect.

“Jagaban (referring to President Bola Tinubu) won’t finish his tenure before he (Obi) will overtake.

“People won’t pay attention when Obi will enter. They will ask: ‘how manage?’

“Obi owns that presidential seat. Had he won that first term, me and you would have been dead. That is why God put a wrong person so that peace will reign.

“Now, God will replace the wrong person with the good one. It is God’s work."

Obi will be president", Pastor Kingsley

