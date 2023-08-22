Benin City, Edo state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, August 22, said “Nigerians are tired of presumed leaders with questionable or non-existing credentials.

Obi tasked LP candidates to be exemplary with respect to their core values.

Peter Obi was present as LP held its mega rally ahead of the Edo LG elections. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Integrity: "LP candidates must be exemplary", Obi

Recall that Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, joined hundreds of party members for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo state, south-south Nigeria. The event was held on Monday, August 21.

Making a recap of his speech at the rally, Obi wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“I reminded our candidates that in the context of the brand of leadership a New Nigeria needs, they must remain competent, capable, and have the much-needed integrity to deliver accountable governance to the people.

“Nigerians are tired of presumed leaders with questionable or non-existing credentials. LP candidates must be exemplary in this regard.”

