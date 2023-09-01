The real reason the former governor of Rivers state bagged a ministerial appointment in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet has been revealed

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesman for Atiku Abubakar's campaign disclosed that Wike Nyesom Wike was appointed to witch-hunt his opponents

Atiku's aide listed other reasons why the embattled PDP governor is a minister in Tinubu's led APC cabinet

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign council in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, has revealed the main reason why Nyesom Wike was appointed the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Bwala, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, August 31st, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Wike minister of the FCT, to "witch-hunt his opponents."

He noted further that Wike was also appointed to harass or intimidate his opponents as a build-up to a one-party system in Nigeria.

Atiku's aide outlined reasons Wike was appointed FCT minister in Tinubu's cabinet

He said,

"A witch hunt is one of the core objectives of Wike being in the FCT.

"His other reasons are; to intimidate or harass his opponents and build a reward system, which will lead to a one-party state in Nigeria.

"It will look like all these things I'm saying aren't true, but all we need to do is to be patient and see what will happen in the coming days."

