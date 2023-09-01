Amid political upheavals across sub-Saharan Africa, a popular Kaduna cleric, Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman, has warned that a coup is not the best for Nigeria

Azzaman noted that although some persons who are averse to the present government would subtly desire a military takeover in Nigeria, democratic rule remains the best

The cleric stated that if the military subverts democracy in Nigeria, a 'brutal' counter-coup will follow

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A popular Kaduna cleric, Reverend David Ayuba Azzaman, has cautioned Nigerians against supporting a coup in the country.

Rev. Azzaman’s message comes amid the coup in Gabon. Earlier, in July, the Presidential Guard in Niger Republic launched a coup and detained President Mohamed Bazoum and his family.

Reverend Azzaman has condemned the recent coups in Africa and warned against their spread. Photo credit: Azzaman Azzaman

"Don't pray for coup in Nigeria": Cleric

The man of God stated that his warning is “based on revelation”.

He wrote on his known Facebook page recently:

“I speak based on revelation not based on sentiment. What is happening in Nigeria everybody will pray for the military to come back. But is that the best option?

“All eyes is (sic) on the Judiciary but let me advise Nigerians if the court didn't give Peter Obi his mandate it's better President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues, than a military coup.”

He continued:

“If there is any military coup which I pray it doesn't happen, mark this day, there will be a counter-coup, because after I saw this lanky military man, another military general struck."

Coup: Prophet reveals 'divine message'

