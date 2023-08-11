Following the coup d'état in Niger Republic, fears of war and coup attempts have soared in Africa

Senior military officers took over power in Niger on July 26, a development that has caught the attention of the world

The most recent coup in Nigeria occurred in 1993, and there have been no significant further attempts under the fourth republic, which restored multi-party democracy in 1999; a cleric has said that would not change soon

Port Harcourt, River state - Port Harcourt-based pastor, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has said a coup is being planned "underground" in Nigeria, “but God will scatter the plot”.

Speaking recently in a video posted on his official YouTube page, Prophet Boma stated that God said Nigeria is extremely important to Him.

Nigeria will not experience coup, Prophet Abel Boma says. Photo credit: Abel Tamunominabo Boma

Niger coup: Prophecy concerning Nigeria

The cleric claimed that his message is inspired “in the realm of the spirit”. The man of God assured that President Bola Tinubu would not be deposed.

His words:

“Because of this coup that is going on in different West African countries, I saw the plan of coup to overthrow Bola Tinubu (president of Nigeria), but The Lord said ‘the reason why this coup will not work, I am not in support of the coup; ‘Nigeria is in the centre of my plan, I will not allow you and your people that is (sic) planning coup in Nigeria to suceed’.

“So The Lord said pray for anything that wants to bring the military and the civilian to have a clash.

“I saw a coup plan in Nigeria, but The Lord said the reason I will not permit it to happen is because people will die. ‘Nigeria is the centre of My plan’. The Lord say (sic) any coup that is about to happen in Nigeria will fail. ‘Because if I allow it to happen, a lot of innocent people will die’.”

Primate Ayodele's prophecy on Niger coup

In a piece of related news, Legti.ng reported that as the situation in Niger remains unresolved, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, sent a warning message to the African nation and others interested in the affairs of the troubled French-speaking country.

A video posted on his official Twitter page on Wednesday, August 9, revealed the warning.

The man of God warned that in the event there is foreign military intervention in Niger, the coupists’ response would be bloody.

