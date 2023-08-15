The military coup in Niger Republic has provoked a muscular response from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

However, a military intervention in that country will not be in the interest of Nigeria, Prophet Yinka Omole has cautioned

The man of God said a military action in Niger will lead to a deadly crisis that will inevitably spill into Nigeria

Niamey, Niger Republic - Prophet Yinka Omole of the Christ Disciple Mission International, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that opting for a military action in coup-hit Niger Republic “will be the biggest mistake”.

The Ibadan-based cleric warned that “God is against the use of military to resolve the crisis”.

Prophet Omole speaks against ECOWAS using force in Niger Republic. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prophet YINKA King's OMOLE

Source: Facebook

"Military action in Niger will backfire", Pastor

The man of God who issued the prophecy via his official Facebook page on Monday, August 14, said “any military action in Niger Republic will lead to an uprising”.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"l saw a dark cloud of conflict entering into my nation Nigeria!

“Today l saw it again! I heard.."Going into Niger Republic will be the biggest mistake! I saw dead bodies of both civilians and military brought back!

“God is against the use of military to resolve the crisis! There will be casualties. Let the leader in Nigeria take heed President Tinubu take heed!

“Any military action in Niger Republic will backfire leading to an uprising even affecting Nigeria! NO MILITARY ACTION IN NIGER..Follow diplomacy!”

Prophet releases fresh prophecy on Niger crisis

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Nigeria, urged the Western world to avoid creating more problems in the coup-hit Niger Republic.

According to Primate Ayodele, “This will also lead to the killing of the masses and that of the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum”.

Niger: Primate Ayodele warns 5 African countries

Legit.ng also reported that as the situation in Niger remains unresolved, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, released fresh prophecies for some African countries.

They include Burkina Faso, Uganda, Mali, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Source: Legit.ng